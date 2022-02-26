Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 16.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY opened at $11.85 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

