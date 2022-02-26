Insider Selling: Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Sells 1,155,000 Shares of Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12.

RMO opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $14.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

