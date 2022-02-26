Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 446,160 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

