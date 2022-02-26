Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.