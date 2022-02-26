Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.43. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

