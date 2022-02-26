Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $50.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Roblox by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

