FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $44.00 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,713,000 after acquiring an additional 636,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

