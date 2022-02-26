Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Sells $243,950.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:POR opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

