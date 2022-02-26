Wells Fargo & Company Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $33.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1,822.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

