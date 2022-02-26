Wells Fargo & Company Lowers United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $33.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Cellular (USM)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.