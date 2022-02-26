Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UAA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.70.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

