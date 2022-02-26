Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.62.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after buying an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after buying an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

