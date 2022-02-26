GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 105,621.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.