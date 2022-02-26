Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,921 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $36,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DOCU opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.40, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $213.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

