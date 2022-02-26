Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,434 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $36,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The stock has a market cap of $885.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

