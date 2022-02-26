News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in News by 642.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,763 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in News by 109.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in News by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in News during the second quarter worth about $14,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

