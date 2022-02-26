Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 90,280 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 38,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.