Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,902.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,902 ($25.87) and last traded at GBX 1,910 ($25.98), with a volume of 381483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,939.50 ($26.38).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($45.56) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,562.22 ($34.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,389.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,421.97.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

