THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.00

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96.15 ($1.31), with a volume of 7912238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.38).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 440 ($5.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.92) to GBX 217 ($2.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543.40 ($7.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.37.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

