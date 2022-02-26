Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

