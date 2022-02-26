StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.33. Escalade has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 7.82%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Escalade by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Escalade by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Escalade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Escalade by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Escalade (Get Rating)
Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.
