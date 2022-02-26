Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyren by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 61.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the third quarter worth $30,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

