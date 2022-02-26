StockNews.com Downgrades First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after buying an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

