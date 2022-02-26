Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPPI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

