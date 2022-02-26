Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,306 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in eGain by 9.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eGain by 45.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.77 on Friday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79 and a beta of 0.38.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.