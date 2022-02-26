Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

MGK opened at $225.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.38.

