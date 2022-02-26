Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $29.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $684.85 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.