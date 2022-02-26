Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Relx by 368.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 15.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,788.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

