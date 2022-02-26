HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 5,533 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $2,621,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $2,060,000.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

