Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,400 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 58.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

