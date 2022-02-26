Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDCM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 761,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 457,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 91,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Shares of RDCM opened at $11.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.09.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About RADCOM (Get Rating)

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.