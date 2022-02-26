Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

