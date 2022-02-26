Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TG. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 106,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

