Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,847,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 169,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBU. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $41.39 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.62%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

