BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $36,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSU. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.