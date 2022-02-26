Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,566 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,316,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,291,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,918,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

