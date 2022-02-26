Morgan Stanley Purchases 641 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Five Below were worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after acquiring an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day moving average of $191.73. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

