Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,851.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,851 ($25.17) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($25.57), with a volume of 15883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,929 ($26.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

Get Victrex alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,193.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,371.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.42), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($253,670.83). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($72,084.86). Insiders purchased a total of 2,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,140 in the last quarter.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.