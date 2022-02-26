StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
