StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taitron Components by 148.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.