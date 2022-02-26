Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,291 shares of company stock worth $467,155 over the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

