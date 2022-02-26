FY2023 EPS Estimates for Julius Bär Gruppe AG Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.