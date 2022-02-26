Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of TOPS opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Top Ships in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

