Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,600 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Everi by 586.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after acquiring an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Everi by 58.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $6,529,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

EVRI stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

