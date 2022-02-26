-$0.45 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Novan stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

