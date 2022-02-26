The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,039 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 390,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 46,223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,097 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCU opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

