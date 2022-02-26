Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 921.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,391,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 3,059,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 702,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,841,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 579,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 421,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.75 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.