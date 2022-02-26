Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYZN. Colliers Securities downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Hyzon Motors has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

