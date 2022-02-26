George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$155.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$138.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$141.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a one year low of C$93.28 and a one year high of C$150.63.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that George Weston will post 8.9000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total transaction of C$2,946,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 in the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

