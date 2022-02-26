Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $179.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.