Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $69.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

