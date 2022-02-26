Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artivion Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing simple, elegant solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons. The company’s group of products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts and surgical sealants. Artivion Inc., formerly known as CryoLife Inc., is headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Artivion from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. Artivion has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts forecast that Artivion will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

